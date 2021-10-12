Biden Admin. Does Away With Worksite Immigration Raids

By Hailey Konnath (October 12, 2021, 10:19 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Tuesday that it would no longer raid workplaces to arrest undocumented workers en masse, putting an end to the Trump-era policy, which it said was used by "exploitative employers to suppress and retaliate against workers' assertion of labor laws." U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas ended what he called "mass worksite enforcement operations" in a memorandum addressed to the leaders of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Those operations often resulted in the arrests of hundreds of workers at once, according to DHS. Mayorkas said...

