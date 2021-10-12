Bankrupt Entrust Sues Shell Over Texas Winter Storm Cutoff

By Hannah Albarazi (October 12, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- In an adversary complaint filed on Monday in Texas bankruptcy court, Entrust Energy accused its electricity supplier Shell of breaching a supply contract in the hours before a catastrophic winter storm hit Texas in February, forcing Entrust to incur $125 million in increased electricity acquisition costs and declare bankruptcy. Power retailer Entrust — which filed for bankruptcy in March after Winter Storm Uri left millions across Texas without power — said in its complaint on Monday that just before the storm's arrival, as temperatures plummeted and energy prices skyrocketed, Shell wrongfully attempted to terminate its contractual obligations to deliver power to Entrust at...

