Munck Wilson Brings On Patent Litigation Partner In Dallas

By Emma Cueto (October 12, 2021, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A patent litigator with a focus on infringement and complex litigation and transactional matters has joined tech-focused firm Munck Wilson Mandala LLP in Dallas. Amy LaValle joins from Texas firm Wick Phillips, with Munck Wilson touting her experience and her early-career BigLaw experience in an announcement Monday. "Amy has a very impressive background and diversified practice," Mike Wilson, Munck Wilson's chair of patent litigation, said in a statement. "She is an outstanding addition to our team." In the same statement, litigation partner Jordan Strauss added, "With her extensive [intellectual property] litigation experience, Amy brings tremendous assets for our clients and we...

