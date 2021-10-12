HollyFrontier Shareholder Sues Over $2.5B Energy Biz Buys

By Michelle Casady (October 12, 2021, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A HollyFrontier Corp. shareholder alleges in a Texas state court suit that the petroleum company's proposed $2.5 billion acquisition of refining and marketing businesses from Sinclair Oil Corp. is "grossly unfair" because the assets are overvalued by $200 million. Robert Garfield, who's owned HollyFrontier shares since March 2016, said in a lawsuit filed Monday in Harris County District Court that the proposed deal is unfair and detrimental to all the company's shareholders for several reasons in addition to the alleged overvaluation of Sinclair's downstream business. Garfield also alleges that HollyFrontier and its board of directors deprived shareholders of a chance to...

