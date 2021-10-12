3 Firms Seek $12M For $45M Deal In Alon-Delek Merger Suit

By Rose Krebs (October 12, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- Three firms are seeking roughly $12 million in connection with a proposed $44.75 million deal to end a shareholder suit in Delaware Chancery Court alleging that Alon USA Energy Inc. violated stock sales restrictions related to a $545 million acquisition deal with Delek US Holdings Inc. In a brief made public on Friday, Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check LLP and Keil & Goodson PA urged Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick to approve the settlement and award roughly $11.2 million in attorney fees and reimburse about $1 million in legal expenses. "The settlement provides an excellent outcome for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS