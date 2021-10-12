Fed. Circ. Backs TTAB Refusal To Nix GM's 'Super Cruise' TM

By Britain Eakin (October 12, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruling that declined to cancel General Motors' "Super Cruise" trademark, finding the issues Micro Mobio raised with the TTAB decision lack merit. A three-judge panel affirmed the TTAB decision in a nonprecedential order, rejecting Micro Mobio's arguments that the TTAB erred in its analysis under the so-called DuPont factors in not finding that GM's trademark is confusingly similar to its own "SuperCruise" mark. "Finding no merit to any of Micro Mobio's factual or legal challenges to the TTAB's analysis, we uphold the decision denying Micro Mobio's petition to cancel...

