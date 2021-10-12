CFPB Urged To Change Course On Earned-Wage Programs

By Elise Hansen (October 12, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Nearly 100 organizations urged the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Tuesday to revoke or overhaul its earlier actions on earned-wage access products, saying the decisions could be exploited to evade fair lending and payday loan laws. The CFPB should view earned-wage access products, particularly those involving fees, as credit, 96 consumer and civil rights organizations said in a letter. Earned-wage access programs typically allow workers to draw on wages they have put in the hours to earn, but for which they haven't received a paycheck yet. The groups, which included the National Consumer Law Center and the Center for Responsible Lending, urged...

