Boutique Bankruptcy Firm Hires New Partner in Texas

By Jessica Corso (October 15, 2021, 2:37 PM EDT) -- Fort Worth, Texas-based bankruptcy firm Forshey Prostok LLP recently announced the hiring of a new partner with over 20 years of law firm experience and a recent bankruptcy court clerkship under her belt. Emily Chou joined the Forshey team this week after ending a two-year stint as a law clerk for U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Edward Morris in Fort Worth. Prior to her clerkship, Chou worked for 20 years as an attorney at firms such as Warner Stevens LLP and Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP, specializing in representing creditors' committees in Chapter 11 proceedings, according to her LinkedIn profile and information...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS