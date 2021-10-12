Philips Sleep Apnea Device Suits Sent To Pa. Federal Court

By Matthew Santoni (October 12, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Lawsuits against Koninklijke Philips NV over allegedly defective sleep apnea breathing machines will be consolidated in a Pittsburgh federal court, since most of the recalled machines were built at a factory outside the Pennsylvania city, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has said. After hearing arguments for hosting the MDL in eight different district courts, the panel settled on the Western District of Pennsylvania as the most appropriate place to consolidate the action Friday, citing its proximity to where the devices were made and the convenience for the parties. "It appears from the parties' submissions and arguments that the recalled products...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS