Gibson Dunn Snags Veteran Tech Partner From Munger Tolles

By Madison Arnold (October 12, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP lured to its San Francisco office a new partner and veteran advisor to technology companies who had spent nearly 20 years at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP. Rosemarie Ring will continue her work representing technology companies in high-stakes litigation and regulatory matters on issues such as privacy, consumer protection and intellectual property, the firm announced Monday. "I am thrilled to be joining Gibson Dunn," Ring said in a statement. "I've long admired the firm's renowned litigation practice, and I am eager to join my new colleagues in delivering superior legal counsel to the country's leading companies."...

