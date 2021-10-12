Molekule's $1.3M Air Purifier Settlement Gets Initial Nod

By Emily Field (October 12, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Tuesday gave his initial approval of a $1.3 million settlement deal between Molekule Inc. and a group of air purifier buyers who alleged the filters failed to live up to marketing promises that they would outperform other air filters or protect against COVID-19. U.S. Richard G. Andrews certified a class of consumers who bought the air purifiers from third-party sellers and appointed lead plaintiffs Friday Apaliski, Angelique Fish, John Joyal and Jamie Waterman as class representatives. He also tapped Migliaccio & Rathod LLP and deLeeuw Law LLC to serve as counsel for the class. The judge...

