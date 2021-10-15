Boehringer Loses Bad Faith Claim In Diabetes Drug Deal Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (October 15, 2021, 3:27 PM BST) -- A London judge has sided with Royalty Pharma in its €23 million ($26.6 million) claim against Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, finding the patent licensing company did not change the basis on which it can collect royalties in bad faith. Judge Richard Hacon, sitting as a judge of the High Court, ruled in an Oct. 8 judgment that Royalty Pharma's claim to unpaid royalties under an amended agreement succeeded. He also said Boehringer overpaid under an earlier deal but not under the 2015 contract update. The final figures due to either side were not quantified in the judgment. Boehringer's counterclaim sought over...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS