Fed. Circ. Told Minerva Still Can't Challenge Hologic Patent

By Tiffany Hu (October 12, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Surgical device company Minerva shouldn't be able to strike down Hologic's patent covering an endometrial treatment despite a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision limiting when inventors are barred from challenging their own patents, Hologic told the Federal Circuit on Monday. In June, the justices clarified the rule of assignor estoppel, which bars inventors from challenging their own patents, saying that the doctrine applies when an "assignor's claim of invalidity contradicts explicit or implicit representations he made in assigning the patent." Following the ruling, Minerva argued last month that there "is and can be no dispute that Hologic's claim is materially broader...

