5th Circ. Says Texas Abortion Law Can Be Enforced For Now

By Adam Lidgett (October 14, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday agreed with Texas to stay a federal judge's order blocking the enforcement of a state ban on abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy while the Lone Star State appeals. The majority of a three-judge panel stayed the lower court's preliminary injunction order while the appeal of that injunction moves forward. The panel also fast-tracked the appeal, although Circuit Judge Carl E. Stewart dissented. Just about a week after a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel granted Texas' motion for a temporary administrative stay of the preliminary injunction order at issue, the state on Thursday filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS