Texas Continues 6-Week Abortion Law Fight At 5th Circ.

By Adam Lidgett (October 14, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The state of Texas is still pushing the Fifth Circuit to stay a federal judge's order preventing the enforcement of a state law barring abortions as early as six weeks into a pregnancy while it appeals, saying the federal government's arguments in the case are overblown. Just about a week after a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel granted Texas' motion for a temporary administrative stay of the preliminary injunction order at issue, the state on Thursday filed a reply in support of its motion for a stay pending appeal. The present issue is U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's preliminary injunction enjoining the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS