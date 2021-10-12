Insurer Wants Help Covering $900K Discrimination Settlement

By Shawn Rice (October 12, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- RSUI Indemnity Co. should pay half of a $900,000 settlement of a housing discrimination lawsuit against the city of Annapolis, Maryland, and its housing authority, another insurer said in a federal suit filed Tuesday. Housing Authority Risk Retention Group Inc. wants Atlanta-based RSUI to pony up its share of the $900,000 payment made to settle housing discrimination claims against the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis, according to the suit, as both insurers agreed to defend their mutual insured. Alan R. Lyons of Herrick Feinstein LLP, counsel for HARRG, told Law360 in a statement Tuesday that HARRG and RSUI equally...

