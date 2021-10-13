Day Pitney Adds Ex-SDNY Atty To White Collar Practice In NY

By Sarah Martinson (October 13, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- A former assistant U.S. attorney who worked for the Southern District of New York for nearly 14 years has reentered the private sector at Day Pitney LLP's government enforcement and white collar criminal defense practice in New York. Sarah Krissoff, who as a federal prosecutor handled criminal cases involving wire fraud, money laundering, racketeering and trafficking, joined Day Pitney as a partner, the firm announced Monday. Krissoff said in a statement that Day Pitney is known for "guiding clients through complex criminal and regulatory challenges." "I am eager to add to the team's deep bench of skilled trial attorneys, and to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS