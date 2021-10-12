Sanofi Whistleblowers Were Legitimately Fired, NJ Court Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (October 12, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Sanofi Aventis US LLC urged a New Jersey state court judge on Tuesday to toss a whistleblower lawsuit by two employees alleging they were fired in retaliation for complaining about a coworker's job performance, arguing that the employees admitted to engaging in activity that violated company policy. During an oral argument held via Zoom, Sanofi attorney Mark A. Saloman of FordHarrison LLP indicated that former pharmaceutical sales representatives Robyn P. Winter and Wendy Schwartz undercut their contention that their firing for falsifying their sales call records was pretext, because they actually copped to doing so. "Though they thought they did nothing...

