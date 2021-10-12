Ohio GOP Legislators Pitch Cannabis Legalization Bill

By Sam Reisman (October 12, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Republican state lawmakers in Ohio announced Tuesday they would be submitting a draft bill to legalize and tax the sale of recreational cannabis, even as advocates are preparing a ballot measure to ask voters to do the same. At a press conference at the Ohio Statehouse, Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Lake County, said the draft bill would expand upon the state's existing medical cannabis program by grandfathering in cannabis businesses already licensed to do business in the Buckeye State and by building off regulations already in place. The proposal by Callender and co-sponsor Ron Ferguson, R-Wintersville, would regulate adult-use cannabis under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS