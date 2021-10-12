Zinc Biz Wants Out Of $25M Cleanup Fight

By Morgan Conley (October 12, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A zinc producer told an Oklahoma federal court Tuesday it can't be held liable for what an aerospace parts maker did with raw materials purchased from the chemical company's predecessor, so it doesn't owe any portion of a $25 million contamination cleanup bill. EverZinc USA Inc. urged the court to release it from a Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act action lodged by FMRI Inc., which took over the remediation obligations for now-defunct Iowa-based manufacturer Fansteel Inc. EverZinc told the court that FMRI's argument that companies that sold materials to Fansteel for manufacturing should be held liable for contamination cleanup...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS