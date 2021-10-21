Mayer Brown Picks Up 3 Finance Pros From Barclays, Rivals

By Silvia Martelli (October 21, 2021, 2:54 PM BST) -- Mayer Brown has hired three finance and regulatory experts for its London and Tokyo teams from Barclays, DLA Piper and Haynes and Boone. The latest additions to the roster — finance lawyers Musonda Kapotwe, Andy Kolacki and Myles Mantle — will strengthen Mayer Brown's "non-contentious financial regulatory, loan finance and project finance capabilities," the firm said. Kapotwe and Kolacki will join the firm's banking and finance practice, while Mantle will be with the project finance team and move to the Tokyo office in 2022. "Our work in financial services is one of our key strengths, and we are committed to expanding...

