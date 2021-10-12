Walmart Beats Blind Customers' Self-Checkout ADA Suit

By Dave Simpson (October 12, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge granted Walmart a win in an Americans with Disabilities Act suit Tuesday, rejecting blind customers' claims that the retailer's self-checkout kiosks are not compliant with the act. U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett granted summary judgment to Wal-Mart Associates Inc. and denied summary judgment to customers Cynthia Morales, Linwood Boyd and Melissa Sheeder, who were supported by the National Federation of the Blind, ruling that their proposed changes are not required under the text of the ADA. The customers had sought a nationwide injunction that would require the retailer to make their kiosks "accessible from start to...

