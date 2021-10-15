Extension Of The HSR Waiting Period Increases Acquirer Risk

By Thomas Donovan, Allen Bachman and Kenneth Knox (October 15, 2021, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Citing a shortage of resources to respond to what it called a "tidal wave of merger filings," the Federal Trade Commission has begun sending warning letters to the parties to many mergers and acquisitions stating that it has not completed its antitrust investigation of the transaction during the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.[1] Further, the FTC has declared that it will continue its investigation after the expiration of the waiting period and that, if the parties close the transaction before the FTC completes its investigation, they do so at their own risk, since the FTC may pursue divestiture of...

