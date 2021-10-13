Gibson Dunn Defends Fee Bid In Landmark Theatres Suit

By Rose Krebs (October 13, 2021, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP and Ross Aronstam & Moritz LLP countered accusations in a Delaware Chancery Court suit that they submitted problematic billing for a price adjustment dispute that followed the 2018 sale of Landmark Theatres. In a court filing Tuesday, the two firms told Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. that a brief filed last month by buyer Cohen Exhibition Company LLC incorrectly asserted there were problematic redactions made in billing. "Contrary to defendant's [Cohen Exhibition's] contention, plaintiffs have not sought reimbursement for any redacted entries in the invoices attached to the declaration filed with defendant's opposition," the filing said....

