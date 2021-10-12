SEC Official Urges SPACs To Disclose Conflicts Of Interest

By Al Barbarino (October 12, 2021, 7:38 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission works through potential new rules for boosting disclosures around so-called special purpose acquisition companies, an agency official urged SPACs on Tuesday to ensure their current reporting discloses potential conflicts of interest. Speaking during a live webcast hosted by the Practising Law Institute, Tamara M. Brightwell, deputy director of the Corporation Finance unit's disclosure review program, urged the blank-check companies to make sure they are disclosing potential conflicts of interest related to payments and decisions about acquisition targets. SPACs are shell companies that raise money through IPOs in order to acquire private companies and take...

