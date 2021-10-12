Chopra Officially Takes Reins As CFPB's Next Director

By Jon Hill (October 12, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Tuesday completed its leadership transition from the Trump era with the swearing in of Rohit Chopra as the new permanent director of the agency, where he will have a former enforcement attorney and BigLaw lawyer for his chief of staff. Chopra, who was previously a Democratic member of the Federal Trade Commission, is officially assuming the reins at the CFPB roughly two weeks after Senate Democrats narrowly confirmed his nomination from President Joe Biden for the agency's top job. In a message sent to CFPB staffers, Chopra said that he is taking office at a time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS