Fed. Circ. Urged To Close Luggage Lock Patent Suit For Good

By Tiffany Hu (October 13, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit is being asked to affirm lockmaker Travel Sentry's win after a lower court ruled that a rival's lock patent at the heart of a nearly 15-year dispute is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling for claiming only an abstract idea. In a brief filed Tuesday, Travel Sentry said that a New York federal court correctly found that rival Safe Skies' CEO David Tropp's patent was unpatentable under Alice because it was directed to the abstract idea of using dual-access locks for airport luggage inspection, and failed to include an inventive concept that transformed the idea into...

