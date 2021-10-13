Pensions Watchdog Seeks Public Response On Climate Rules

By Martin Croucher (October 13, 2021, 1:29 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator said on Wednesday that it will set up a series of panels to seek responses on whether it is succeeding in reducing risk for savers, following the introduction of new reporting requirements on climate change for the sector. Sarah Smart, chairwoman of the watchdog, said the panels would be open to the pensions industry, savers and employers. The Pension Schemes Act introduced new requirements on climate reporting at the start of this month for the country's largest retirement funds. Further rules are being rolled out to smaller workplace plans in the coming years. "There is regulation now about...

