California Sued Over Vaccination Site 'Bubble Zone' Law

By Adam Lidgett (October 13, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A 17-year-old pro-vaccine demonstrator has filed a lawsuit challenging a California law restricting people from passing out leaflets or other information within a certain distance of vaccination sites, calling the law unconstitutional. Rajan Gupta, through his father, Ananda Gupta, said in a complaint Tuesday that the so-called bubble zone law violates the U.S. Constitution as well as the California State Constitution. While the ordinance makes harassing people who are trying to get into a vaccination site illegal, Rajan Gupta said he is pro-vaccine and has demonstrated outside pharmacies to encourage vaccinations that fight COVID-19, according to the suit. But the challenged...

