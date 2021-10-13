Carter Page Tells Del. Justices Conspiracy Fed Russia Claims

By Jeff Montgomery (October 13, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- An attorney for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page told Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday that Page's dismissed defamation suit against the parent of Yahoo News and HuffPost should be revived because a lower court failed to credit claims that a 2016 conspiracy "planted" partisan, anti-Trump accounts. Todd V. McMurtry of Hemmer DeFrank Wessels PLLC, counsel to Page, argued before the full five-member court that a Superior Court judge tossed the claims against Oath Inc. in part through a series of "small mistakes" that undercut allegations that an article published by Michael Isikoff in Yahoo News in September 2016 knowingly contained...

