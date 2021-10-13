Google Gets PTAB To Nix Claims In Uniloc Authentication IP

By Britain Eakin (October 13, 2021, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated four claims in a Uniloc 2017 LLC patent covering a method for authentication using sound waves in a challenge brought by Google, finding that the claims are obvious. In a decision handed down Tuesday, the PTAB said it was persuaded by Google's arguments that skilled artisans would have been motivated to put together elements of two earlier patents and printed publications in various combinations to arrive at the claimed invention. The decision marks the fourth time since July that Google has prevailed in challenges to Uniloc's patents, according to PTAB records. Tuesday's decision...

