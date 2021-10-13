Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Vivint Says ADT's The One Tricking Customers Into Switching

By Matthew Perlman (October 13, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Vivint Smart Home Inc. has pushed back against allegations from rival home security provider ADT that it tricks customers into switching services, telling a Florida federal court that ADT has been attracting its customers away by lying and making disparaging statements.

Vivint Smart Home filed an answer and counterclaims on Tuesday in an unfair competition suit brought by ADT in August that accuses Vivint of misleading consumers by tricking them into believing it's affiliated with ADT.

Vivint's answer denied the allegations, and its counterclaims contend that ADT's sales representatives have been leading customers to believe that it's affiliated with Vivint, while...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!