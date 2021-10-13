Trade Court Upholds Catfish Duties After 2nd Look

By Alex Lawson (October 13, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese catfish Tuesday, finding that the government sufficiently explained its decision to hit foreign exporters with a high levy for failing to cooperate with the duty investigation. After a rebuke from CIT Judge M. Miller Baker in December, the U.S. Department of Commerce revisited its examination of a set of Vietnamese exporters known as the Hung Vuong Group. The agency removed the portions of its analysis that had been flagged by the court, but continued to use adverse facts available to keep the duty rate at $3.87 per kilogram. Despite protestations...

