Feds Urge Contractors To Swiftly Report Antitrust Crimes

By Daniel Wilson (October 13, 2021, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Senior U.S. Department of Justice officials urged federal contractors on Wednesday to swiftly self-report any potential antitrust criminal violations or risk a co-conspirator beating them to the chance to win leniency from the department. During a panel discussion at the American Bar Association's virtual Public Procurement Symposium, Eyitayo St. Matthew-Daniel, the assistant chief of the DOJ Antitrust Division's New York office, said the potential fallout of a criminal antitrust prosecution is significant, including fines that dwarf any monetary gain from the crime, plus civil penalties and damages, prison time and additional fines for individual defendants. Companies also risk getting suspended or...

