How Social Media, Mass Torts Affect Adverse Event Reports

By Adam Pierson (October 13, 2021, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Federal regulations require pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers to monitor information about their approved products. If that information meets certain criteria, the manufacturer must pass that information on to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through an adverse event report. These reports — and those submitted directly by the public or health care professionals — are then housed in separate publicly available databases.[1] But the number of reports is increasing at a dramatic pace, and the information they contain can be misleading or incomplete. In the FDA Adverse Events Reporting System, or FAERS, for example, the number of reports relating to...

