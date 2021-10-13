Pa. AG Shapiro Launches Bid For Governor

By Matthew Santoni (October 13, 2021, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday that he is running for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2022, seeking to replace term-limited Gov. Tom Wolf and touting his work as AG. Shapiro, a former Montgomery County Commissioner, state legislator and Ballard Spahr attorney who has been Attorney General since 2017, officially announced his candidacy in a video tweeted Wednesday morning, followed by a speech from Pittsburgh's North Shore. He is the first Democrat to officially announce his candidacy. "We're at a critical time in America, here in Pennsylvania too. Already there are Republicans running for governor who want to lead...

