McDermott Continues Energy Hiring With Baker McKenzie Atty

By Jessica Corso (October 14, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLP continued snapping up lateral hires in the energy space with the recent addition of the former head of Baker McKenzie's North American energy transition practice. Denmon Sigler has joined McDermott as a partner in Houston, the firm announced Wednesday. Sigler was formerly a partner at Baker McKenzie, where she was also, at one point, global co-chair of the oil and gas industry group, according to a 2020 Baker document posted online. Sigler has also spent time as a partner at both Winston & Strawn LLP and Baker Botts LLP, according to her LinkedIn profile. She joins...

