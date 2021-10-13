DOL Aims To Undo 'Chilling' Trump-Era ESG Investment Rules

By Rachel Stone (October 13, 2021, 6:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor released a proposal Wednesday that would undo two Trump administration rules that imposed restrictions on how retirement plans could assess environmental, social and governance factors, such as climate change, in their investment decisions. The department's proposal is the culmination of a long period of outreach to financial institutions, labor organizations and other groups regarding a pair of final rules by the administration of former President Donald Trump, amending the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, DOL official Ali Khawar said Wednesday on a call with reporters. "The proposed rule announced today will bolster the resilience of workers'...

