House Dems Pitch TPS For Cameroon, End Of 'Intolerant' Tack

By Hannah Albarazi (October 13, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- House Democrats have introduced legislation to designate Cameroon for temporary protected status while simultaneously calling for executive action to protect Cameroonians from being deported into armed conflicts back home, urging the Biden administration on Tuesday to "pivot from the shameful, intolerant immigration policy of the previous administration." U.S. Reps, Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the chair of the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, and Hank Johnson, D-Ga., introduced the Cameroon TPS Act of 2021, which would designate the Central African nation of Cameroon for temporary protected status for an initial period of 18 months. That would allow Cameroonian nationals in the U.S....

