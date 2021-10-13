FERC Split Opens Door For Southeast Power Market Plan

By Keith Goldberg (October 13, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- A controversial plan from Southern Co., Duke Energy Corp. and other utilities to create a Southeast regional electricity market is now a reality as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission failed to take action on the proposal because commissioners are split over its legality. FERC said in a Wednesday notice that the proposed Southeast Energy Exchange Market, or SEEM, went into effect by operation of law on Tuesday after the agency blew a deadline to act on the proposal because commissioners were divided on its lawfulness. FERC is currently split 2-2 along party lines, and President Joe Biden's nominee for the fifth...

