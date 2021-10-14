Mo. High Court Suspends Cannabis Advocate's Law License

By Sam Reisman (October 14, 2021, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Missouri suspended the law license of a criminal defense and cannabis attorney who has led the state chapter for the legalization advocacy group NORML and served on the organization's national board. The court said in a decision Tuesday that Columbia attorney Daniel Viets had violated a conflict-of-interest rule when he represented a brother and sister who were charged as co-defendants for cannabis and firearm possession in 2011. Viets, whose practice focuses on representing defendants charged in Missouri with nonviolent cannabis violations, will be able to apply for reinstatement to the state bar in six months. In addition...

