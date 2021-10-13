NJ Fertility Clinic Inks Deal To Settle AG's Data Breach Probe

By Allison Grande (October 13, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey fertility clinic has agreed to pay $425,000 and strengthen its data security to resolve claims that it failed to put adequate measures in place to protect health information that was swept up in a data breach that affected nearly 15,000 patients, the state attorney general said Tuesday. Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck and his office's Division of Consumer Affairs claimed that Diamond Institute for Infertility and Menopause LLC violated the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act and the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act's privacy and security rules when it removed administrative and technological safeguards for protected health information, a move...

