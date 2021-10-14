NYC Teacher Vax Rule Seems Likely To Pass 2nd Circ. Test

By Rachel Scharf (October 14, 2021, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A panel of Second Circuit judges appeared dubious on Thursday of claims that New York City's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for public school teachers violates the U.S. Constitution, signaling they're likely to back a Brooklyn federal judge's decision to let the mandate go forward. Teachers and others protest against New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandates outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan on Tuesday. (AP/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) In oral arguments before the appellate panel, counsel for a group of teachers sought to overturn U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan's Sept. 23 refusal to block an executive order requiring New York City Department of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS