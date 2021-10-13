Immigration Court May Check If Marriage Is Real, BIA Says

By Alyssa Aquino (October 13, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- An immigration judge may question a marriage's legitimacy when deciding whether to grant a marriage-based green card to a noncitizen in deportation proceedings, the Board of Immigration Appeals said Wednesday. An immigration judge had declared Jim Willis Kagumbas' marriage to a U.S. citizen a sham and denied his application for adjustment of status, spurring Kagumbas to bring the case to the BIA. The judge, Kagumbas argued, couldn't check if his marriage was legitimate after U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services approved him for the green card. But even if USCIS initially found the marriage valid when it approved the underlying visa petition, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS