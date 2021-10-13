Fla. Court Orders Review Of $30M Med-Mal Damages Verdict

By Nathan Hale (October 13, 2021, 4:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that Baptist Health Medical Group Orthopedics LLC cannot escape its share of a $30 million medical malpractice verdict for the widower of a woman who died of a blood clot after breaking her ankle, but it ordered the trial court to take another look at the damages award. The Third District affirmed the jury's findings of liability against Baptist Health and Dr. Charles Jordan without explanation, but the three-judge panel said in its three-page opinion that the circuit court erroneously denied the defendants' motion for remittitur to lower the $1.5 million portion of the verdict...

