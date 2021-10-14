Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Can Ariz. Nonlawyer Ownership Create A New Type Of Atty?

By Andrew Halaby (October 14, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Arizona's new alternative business structure, or ABS, law is creating ABS compliance lawyer jobs. Some Arizona lawyers are wondering whether they might go into business as compliance lawyers-for-hire.

Background

Effective Jan. 1, Arizona adopted an ABS law that is first of its kind in the U.S. Nonlawyers may own a law-practicing entity, provided the entity takes the form of an Arizona ABS that satisfies Arizona's conditions for ABS licensure.

At this writing, the Arizona Supreme Court has issued 12 ABS licenses upon recommendation of the Committee on Alternative Business Structures and at least eight more applications are being reviewed, with regulatory staff...

