Nursing Home Arbitration Not Unfair, Fla. Court Says

By Jonathan Capriel (October 14, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals panel tossed claims that an assisted living facility in St. Petersburg abused a former patient, finding that the plaintiff's "scattershot" arguments can't overcome an arbitration agreement signed by the woman's daughter upon admission into the facility. A three-judge Florida Second District Court of Appeals panel said on Wednesday that it had a hard time reviewing the wide range of arguments presented by Sharon Ann Outwater as to why her lawsuit, which alleges that her mother, Doris H. Pascazi, suffered during her three-year stay at Osprey Health Care Center LLC, shouldn't be subject to arbitration. "[Plaintiff's] scattershot presentation...

