Lyondell Strikes $53.4M Deal To Settle Texas Clean Air Suit

By Michelle Casady (October 13, 2021, 8:58 PM EDT) -- LyondellBasell and two of its subsidiaries have agreed to take several compliance steps and pay a $3.4 million fine in order to settle allegations that its emissions of toxic chemicals violated the Clean Air Act. LyondellBasell Acetyls LLC, Lyondell Chemical Co. and Equistar Chemicals LP agreed on Wednesday to make a $50 million investment in technology related to flare gas recovery and flare monitoring, as well as control equipment at several of its petrochemical plants. According to the consent decree, LyondellBasell must pay the $3.4 million civil penalty to the government within 30 days. LyondellBasell issued a statement to Law360 on...

