Cozen O'Connor Adds Construction Atty In Fla. From Foley

By Madison Arnold (October 18, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Cozen O'Connor snagged a longtime construction law attorney from Foley & Lardner LLP, the latest hire in a stretch of moves to help grow Cozen's Florida presence. The firm said last week that it hired Ralf R. Rodriguez, who will work out of its Miami office. The announcement came just over a month after the firm said it had opened a Boca Raton office. "The construction team has had our eye on Southern Florida for some time. Ralf is a perfect fit," Bruce Ficken, chair of the firm's construction law group, said in a statement. "With his addition to our group, we...

