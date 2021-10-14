Citigroup Dodges Part Of Illinois Superfund Cleanup Suit

By Lauraann Wood (October 14, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A developer can advance most of its suit looking to force Citigroup to clean up a Superfund slag pile, but its claims for contribution and strict liability can't proceed, an Illinois federal judge said Wednesday. CTI Development LLC pled enough facts to advance its Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liabilities Act claim seeking investigation and response costs from Citigroup and subsidiary MRC Holdings, and provided enough notice to pursue an order requiring the investment bank to remove the slag pile, U.S. District Judge Stephen McGlynn said. The developer's various state law claims and request for a declaration regarding the investment bank's...

